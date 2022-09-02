HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary C. Moore, age 81, of Hubbard passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday morning September 1, 2022.

Gary was born August 10, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles F. & Jeanette Beach Moore.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Upon his honorable discharge, he worked as a Train Conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 41 years, retiring in 2011. He was also an independent semi-truck driver (during a layoff period from the railroad) from 1982-2002.

In addition, he was an airplane pilot, he obtained his license in 1966; flying was mainly a hobby, but he flew part-time for McKinely Air Transport for a short time. His other hobby was golf, for which he was an avid player, making three hole-in-ones during his tenure.

Gary loved the Lord and was a member of Burghill Baptist Church of Burghill, Ohio.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Myrtlann (Mert) Moore, and daughters Lori Weaver and Tina Moore both of Hubbard and three grandchildren, Brandi (William) Miller, Cameron Weaver and Austin Moore all of Hubbard and four great-grandchildren Stella, Bentley, William and Jacqie.

He also leaves his siblings, David (Terri) Moore of Masury, Ohio, Linda (Allen) Buck of Nashville, Tennessee and Elaine (Carl) Hoffman of Warren, Ohio, 19 nephews and nieces, and their children.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Edwin F. Moore, and three nephews Eugene “Genie” Buser III, Jonah Buck and Stephen Hackett.

Special thanks to Dr. Howard Slemons and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care.

There will be services held on Wednesday September 7, 2022 at 12 Noon with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Gary will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to Burghill Baptist Church 4955 State Route 7 Burghill, Ohio 44404.

