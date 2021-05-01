Gary A. Stiver, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Stiver, age 69, of Hubbard passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at home on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Gary was born August 13, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of George A. and Edris M. May Stiver.

He was a 1970 graduate of Hubbard High School. Gary attended Northwood University in Midland, Michigan where he studied Business and Dealership Management and was a member of CHI Alpha Mu and PHI Beta Lamda, while at the university he worked at the radio station.

Gary was the new car manager for 49 years at Stiver Chevrolet Oldsmobile, later Eagle Chevrolet and Greenwood Hubbard Chevrolet retiring in 2015.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hubbard, Rotary Club of Hubbard where he was a past president, Elks & Moose Club of Ft. Myers, Florida, VFW # 3767, Northside Club, Knights of Columbus, Spring Hills Club where he was a past president and Conneaut Boat Club where he was a past fleet captain and trustee. He was also on the Harding Park Board of Directors for many years and was committed to keeping the park a safe and beautiful place for Hubbard residents and visitors to enjoy.

Gary enjoyed golf, boating, fishing, hunting, bowling and trips in the motor home. Gary lived life to the fullest and enjoyed being surrounded by his friends and family. He was always putting the needs of others before his own.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his wife, the former Jacci M. Luther whom he married September 6, 1975; his son, Michael A. Stiver of Hubbard; his daughter, Sarah J. (John) Doughton, both of Hubbard, and his grandchildren, Jocelyn and Sadie. He also leaves his mother, Edris M. Stiver of Hubbard; his brother, Jeffrey L. (Lynne) Stiver of Hubbard and nephews, Jason (Kaitlyn) Stiver and Christopher (Rachel) Stiver.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may call on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, May 4, 2021, prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with the Rev. Hyun-Suk Kim officiating at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Gary will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice for their comfort care and compassion and Dr. Howard Slemons and Dr. Zeina El Amil.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to First United Methodist Church, 48 Church Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

