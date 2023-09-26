YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. McGuire, age 69 of Youngstown, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Park Vista.

Gary was born October 6, 1953 a son of Kenneth McGuire, Sr. and Mary Cambridge McGuire.

He worked at Warren Fabricating for many years retiring in 2013.

Gary was a member of Corner House Christian Church of Hubbard.

He enjoyed motorcycles.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his siblings, Kenneth P. McGuire, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio, Barbara A. Smith of Youngstown, Ohio, Elizabeth McRae of Youngstown, Ohio, Thomas J. McGuire of Youngstown, Ohio and Herb V. (Michelle) McGuire of Hubbard, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert McGuire, Sr. and John F. McGuire and an infant sister, Cindy McGuire.

There will be calling hours on Monday, October 2, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral.

Gary will be laid to rest at Corner House Cemetery in Hubbard.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

