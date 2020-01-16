Garland L. Richardson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Garland L. Richardson, age 91, of Hubbard, who passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at home.

Garland was born April 10, 1928 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia a son of Vernon and Garnett Price Richardson.

He was a truck driver for Cooper Jarrett Freight Lines and Consolidated Freight Way for many years retiring in 1997.

Garland was an active member of Global Fitness of Warren, Ohio and was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II.

His wife, the former Amanda G. Deitrich, whom he married May 16, 1967 passed away March 16, 2018.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his daughters, Patricia Hazelett of Montpelier, Ohio and Carol (Douglas) Willrich of Greensboro, North Carolina and his son, Garland (Shelly) Richardson II of Hubbard; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon, Randall and Marshall; his sisters, Ruth and Buehla and stepbrothers and sisters, Ramona, Dudley and Dolores.

There will be calling hours prior to the service on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

