NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gabriel D. DelBene, age 72, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

Gabriel was born June 20, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Gabriel and Philomena Nuccio DelBene.

He was a pharmacist for 35 years, first for St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois and later for Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

He enjoyed bird watching; books and reading; Planet Fitness and helping others.

Gabriel will be sadly missed by his family, his sons, Daniel D. DelBene and fiancé, Maquee Edwards of Wheeling, Illinois and Dominic N. DelBene of Niles, Ohio. He also leaves his sisters, Cecelia (Joseph) Scirocco of Girard, Ohio and Justine (James) Cataline of Hubbard.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be a Memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 28, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

