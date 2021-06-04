Frederick W. Wray, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick W. Wray, age 53, formerly of Hubbard and Dearborn Heights, Michigan passed away on Friday June 4, 2021 at his sister’s residence in Austintown.

Frederick was born January 17, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Kenneth P. Sr. and Patricia M. Hodge Wray.

He was a 1986 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a manager for many years at Taco Bell in Michigan.

Frederick enjoyed sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was the manager of the Flat Rock River Fest in Flat Rock, Michigan. Frederick also enjoyed cooking and spending time with the family and grandchildren.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard where he was a former altar boy.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his son Brandon D. (Jessica) Wray of Arlington, Texas and five grandchildren Dacoda, Braydon, Tyler, Gabriel and Haglei.

He also leaves his siblings, Kenneth P. (Darlene) Wray of Orlando, Florida, Mary Ann Wray of Hubbard, Ohio, Nanette M. DiBlasio of Austintown, Ohio, Howard A. Wray of Hubbard, Ohio, Rita Schulte of Hubbard, Ohio, Patricia M. (Robert) Fox of Bazetta Township, Ohio, Eric R. (Karen) Wray of South Carolina, and Katie M. (Robert) Nation of Hubbard, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Paul J. Wray, and his sister Cecelia T. Wray.

Services will be held on Friday June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be calling hours on Thursday June 10, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday June 11, 2021 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Frederick’s memory to All Caring Hospice 6715 Tippecanoe Road Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Frederick W. Wray, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.