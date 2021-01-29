Frederick M. Harrison, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick M. Harrison, age 82 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Park Vista in Youngstown.

Frederick was born February 24, 1938 in Gary, Indiana a son of John and Rita Lyons Harrison.

He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Fred was a press maintenance mechanic at Sherwin-Williams/US Can for over 45 years retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

He was a former volunteer for The Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department from 1969-1975 and was a scorekeeper for his son’s Babe Ruth teams for many years.

Fred was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1956-1960.

Fred will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Helen Ann “Bonnie” Ferrick, whom he married October 15, 1966; his sons, Eric (Michele) Harrison of Wellington, Ohio and Chris (Aime) Harrison of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Lisa Hill of Beloit, Ohio and grandchildren, Kaylyn, Mason, Marshall, Oliver, Josh and Cheyanne. He also leaves his sisters, Antonette (Louie) Lesky of Hubbard and Pamela Ann (Bob) Loper of Mountain Home, Idaho.

His parents preceded him in death.

There were private services held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Fred was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Fred’s memory to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 31, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.