HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Andrew Ross passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by family.

He was born March 15, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio and spent his childhood in Mingo Junction with his parents, Marion Dean and Jane (Lipsitz) Rossalong with his younger brother James.

He graduated from Mingo Junction High School in 1958, where he had to walk uphill one mile both ways to attend.

He earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Geneva College, majoring in music.

He briefly secured a position as band director at a Catholic High School, but his passion was always antique cars. He eventually built his own business restoring classics. He was heavily involved with his Antique Car Clubs, including being one of the original founders of the Shenango Valley Chapter of the AACA.

Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, tinkering and painting in the garage and planning/participating in car tours. He owned hundreds of Classic cars through the years.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rosemary Martin whom he married August 25, 1962, just having celebrated their 60th anniversary. He also leaves his daughters Carrie (Randy) Ferguson, Lorrie (Matt) McGarrity, and Janna (Ted) Peigowski along with six grandchildren Karissa, Tessa, Dean, Spencer, Casey and Paige, and one great-granddaughter Amora.

Fred requested a Celebration of Life in lieu of a funeral.

The family welcomes all to their family home on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Classic cars are welcome as well.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Frederick A. Ross, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.