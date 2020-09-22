Fred L. Porter Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred L. Porter, age 89 of Vienna, passed away surrounded by his loving family at home after battling an extended illness on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Fred was born October 14, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Amos L. and “Winnie” Stewart Porter.

He was a 1948 graduate of Vienna High School.

He started and operated Parts World Auto Parts, a small chain of auto parts stores with the help of Paul Vogel for 30 years retiring in 1993.

Fred was an avid golfer and will now be able to complete the foursome of his friends, Jerry, Don and Chic.

After serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, he met and married the former Evelyn Sadler in January 23, 1955. His wife of 49 years, Evelyn passed away June 18, 2005.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his children, Brian F. Porter of Warren, Deborah L. Porter of Stow, Mitchell E. Porter of Vienna, Laurie A. Porter (Dan Joy) of Youngtown and Julie B. (Brent) West of Stow; grandchildren, Brandon Porter, Nathan (Ginny) Porter and Jarrod West and great-grandchildren, Zachary Porter, Grayson Porter and Lydia Porter.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and his sister, Virginia Treharne.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

