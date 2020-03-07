Franklin A. Dodd, Coitsville, Ohio

COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin A. Dodd, age 77, of Coitsville Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Beeghly Oaks Center in Boardman.

Franklin was born October 19, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Franklin S. and Mary B. Markovich Dodd.

He was a 1960 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Franklin was a brakeman and conductor for New York Central Railroad which later became Conrail.

He participated in Civil War Reenactments, member of NRA, a member of 105th Ohio Volunteer Infantry and had an interest in guns.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

His first wife, the former Patricia K. Perlozzi, whom he married May 5, 1962, passed away December 28, 2013.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family, his wife, Audrey L. Dodd, whom he married August 24, 2015; his children, Franklin J. (Cheryl) Dodd of New Castle, Pennsylvania, David A. (Tonya) Dodd of Stockport, Ohio, Colleen (Arthur) Vallas of Canfield, Ohio, Marilou (John) Geletka of Canfield, Ohio, Mary (Chas) Sinclair of Boardman, Ohio, Joseph H. (Heather) Dodd of Utah; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He also leaves his sister, Diane Dodd, of Salem, Ohio.

His parents and his first wife Patricia preceded him in death.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Franklin will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville.

Memorial contributions may be made in Franklin’s memory to American Diabetes Association 4500 Rockside Road Suite 440 Independence, Ohio 44131 or American Cancer Society 525 North Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406.

