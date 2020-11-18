Frank Mitrovich, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Mitrovich passed away Monday, November 16.

Frank was born December 6, 1927 in Hartford, Ohio a son of Peter and Julia Dadosovich Mitrovich.

He was a welder at GATX for 37 years retiring in 1984.

Frank is a member of Corner House Christian Church and a former member of Grace Lutheran Church and a member of Happy Wonderers.

He was a volunteer at The Recycling Center, volunteered at Girard Rotary Club and was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 97.

He also enjoyed making quilts, gardening, canning, walking, playing the accordion and was always willing to help anyone that was in need.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

His wife the former Gerda Menning whom he married May 9, 1959 passed away March 19, 2018.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his children, Douglas Mitrovich of Hubbard, Debra (Allan) Montgomery of Wakefield, Virginia and Bruce (Mary) Mitrovich of Masury; grandchildren, Joshua, Andrew, Jacob and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Liliana, Bella and Asher and several nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his sisters, Dora Sanitate, Jayne Christian, Ann Barovich and Mildred Winkle and brothers, Peter, Samuel and Nicholas.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard.

There will be calling hours on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home and Saturday, November 21, prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Due to the COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken both at the funeral home and the church, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Frank will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Frank Mitrovich, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.