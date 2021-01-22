Frank J. Cappuzzello, Coitsville Township, Ohio

COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Cappuzzello, age 81, of Coitsville Township passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Addison Health Care in Masury.

Frank was born May 6, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Carmen and Jennie Cappuzzello.

He was a graduate of North High School.

Frank worked at Reynolds & Bookout, Pepsi, was a laborer at Sparkle IGA in Hubbard and Federal Wholesale.

He enjoyed farming and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Frank will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, the former Anna Marie Fata, whom he married September 11, 1965.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Nock.

There will be services held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Frank will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

