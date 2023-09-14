HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Staley, age 76 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Frank was born February 24, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Harold N. and Mary F. Constantino Staley.

He was a 1965 graduate of Girard High School, a 1974 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a member of Sigma Tau Gamma.

He was police officer for 25 years for the city of Girard, Ohio retiring in 1998, and later a groundskeeper from 1998-2021 for Pine Lakes Golf Course in Hubbard.

Frank was a Hubbard baseball coach for 40 years, member of Girard Knights of Columbus, Girard American Legion and FOP of Girard.

He was a proud veteran serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1968-1970.

His wife, the former Madeline E. Margo, whom he married February 27, 1987, passed away October 18, 2021.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his children, Claudessa A. (Brian) Tusinac of Austintown, Ohio, Jeffrey P. (Quinn) Douglas of Columbus, Ohio and Christopher A. Staley (fiancée, Carleen) of Fowler, Ohio and grandchildren, Kenleigh Tusinac, Emily Douglas and Grace Douglas. He also leaves a brother-in-law, Joseph Margo III.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife.

There will be services held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Frank will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery will full military honors provided by Girard Veterans Council Honor Guard.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Frank A. Staley, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.