HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with sad hearts that the family of Frank A. Cwynar Jr., age 67 of Hubbard, announce his passing after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday December 20, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born November 14, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Frank A. Sr. & Elizabeth Tencer Cwynar, and was their little miracle.

He was a 1975 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Frank was a proud owner of the family’s business, Cwynar’s Bakery, before managing numerous bakeries in the area. He was well known for his Easter bread and kolachi.

Frank was above all a family man, with his wife and daughters, the joys of his life. He loved family trips to the lake and trips to Gettysburg, making pierogies to enjoy for Polish Christmas, discussing history and sports topics with his family and playing tricks on April Fools Day.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Frank will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Cheryl A. Bartos, whom he married September 8, 1979 and celebrated 44 wonderful years together, his daughters Amy Lynn (Jason) Witman of Austintown, Ohio, and Laura Elizabeth Cwynar of Oakmont, PA., and his mother Elizabeth Cwynar of Hubbard.

He also leaves his sister Carolyn Parslow of Hubbard, mother-in-law Barbara Bartos, sister-in-law Barbra (Scott) Munnell, brothers-in-law George Bartos II and Michael (Karen) Bartos and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, his father-in-law George Bartos, and sister-in-law Mary Sue Bartos.

A Memorial Mass with The Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, will be held at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church on Friday December 29, 2023 at 12 Noon with calling hours prior to the mass from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Frank will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery & Research) 204 Sigma Drive RIDC Park Pittsburgh, PA 15238 – www.core.org, or The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center Suite 700 Bethesda, MD 20814, pancreasfoundation.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

