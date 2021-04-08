Francis W. Houy, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Let us celebrate the life of Francis W. Houy, Sr., age 85, of Hubbard, who passed away peacefully Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Hospice of the Valley House in Poland, Ohio.

The son of Ambrose B. and Ethel M. McFall Houy, Francis was born at home on December 4, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio.

As time passed, Francis grew into a multi-talented individual. He was an exceptional sketch artist, Golden Glove boxer and baseball player.

His “can-do” attitude served him well as he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957. He joined the 101st Airborne Division stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. During this time, he played baseball with the Rakkasans as a catcher. Fritz was known for his quick reflexes, speed and hitting abilities, which led to him being scouted by the pros. Turning them down, he married the love of his life for the past 57 years.

Francis traveled down many paths but he eventually became a U.S. steelworker for Jones & Laughlin and later Cold Metal Products, retiring in 1997 after 32 years of service. In 1979, Francis also earned his certificate in locksmithing.

Fritz enjoyed telling stories, helping his neighbors, friends and family members. He was a collector of sorts and loved spending time cracking safes, telling jokes, playing sports and playing 500 bid with is family. Fishing, walking around Maleck Park and chatting with neighbors, were some of his favorite ways to spend his summers in Conneaut, Ohio.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: the former Margaret Ann Girard, whom he married November 2, 1964; his children, Francis W. (Becky) Houy, Jr., Jennifer (Brian) Ondo and Justin Houy, all of Hubbard; his grandchildren, Francis Warren Houy III, Christopher William Ondo, Mathew Warren Ondo, Aidan Russel Houy and Vala Joyce Houy and one great-granddaughter, Brittany. Francis also leaves behind his siblings, Joyce Price of North Lima, Ohio, June Semchee of Struthers, Ohio, John Houy of Poland, Ohio, Rita (Ken) Soles of Hubbard, Ohio, Roger (Jonelle) Houy of Hillsville, Pennsylvania and his youngest brother, Daniel Houy also of Hillsville, Pennsylvania and his sister-in-law, Beverly Houy of Struthers, Ohio. Many close friends, cousins and beloved nieces and nephews will also be left to cherish his memory.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughters, Marge and Carolynn Houy; his brothers, Carroll A. and Clifford (Jean) Houy and Jean, the late wife of John Houy, who was recently called home.

There will be a Memorial Service held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, social distancing guidelines will be followed and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Youngstown Blue Coats, P.O. Box 224, Hubbard, OH 44425.

