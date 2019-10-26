Francis “Frank” J. Marino, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Hubbard Union Cemetery Chapel, for Francis “Frank” J. Marino, 90, of Hubbard, who passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

Frank was born May 31, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James and Genevieve Congenella Marino.

He was a millwright at Commercial Shearing for 38 years, retiring in 1991.

Frank was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church and a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

“Meatball” as he was affectionately known by many, loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and endured many a dance recital and sporting event.

He was an avid supporter of The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and a proud member of Jessica’s “Team Princess Poopy Pants.”

Frank enjoyed golfing, bowling (especially when he bowled 300), cheering on the Browns, Indians and NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, fishing and camping. He spent the last 45 years camping at Bayshore Campgrounds at Pymatuning Lake, where he was known as the Mayor of Geritol Alley.

His wife the former Esther L. Kurtz, whom he married April 21, 1951, passed away June 26, 1998.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his children, Nancy J. (S. Dennis) Lubonovic of Girard, Catherine (Michael) Giancola of Hubbard, Barbara (Grady) Stansell of Pensacola, Florida and James F. (Laurie) Marino of Girard; his grandchildren, Staci Lubonovic, Jessica Giancola, Angela Giancola (Zachary Connell), Shane Stansell, Francis Marino and two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Julian.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and a grandson.

Frank will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

“And that’s the name of that tune.”

Memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to Cleveland Take Steps, Jessica Giancola. Make checks payable to Jessica Giancola for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

