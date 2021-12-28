POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis “Frank” E. Howley, age 87 of Poland passed away peacefully at home on Monday December 27, 2021.

Frank was born September 30, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Francis E. & Anna T. Stein Howley.

He was the owner/operator of ACE Hauling and retired from Modern Builders in 2000.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Nancy J. Williams whom he married March 2, 1957; his children Frank R. (Allyson) Howley of North Jackson; Thomas E. Howley (Mary) of Girard; Eugene J. (Lori) Howley of McDonald; Amy (Kenneth) Kovalchik of Berlin Center; Mary Porter of Austintown; Julie L. (John) Melek of Poland; 22 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren and son-in-law Norman Weimer.

He also leaves his siblings; Patricia Rothwell of Struthers; Paul (Pam) Howley of Burelson, Texas and Cecelia (Paul) Gress of Youngstown; and sister-in-law Janice Hudach; and brother-in-law Daniel (Shirley) Williams.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters Lora Lea Howley; Mae Ann Weimer; his son John Mathew Howley; his brother Clement Howley and his sister Dolores Oslavic and brothers-in-law Percy Rothwell and Fred Hudach.

Family and friends may call on Thursday December 30, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be services held at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home on Friday December 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Frank will be laid to rest at Mahoning Valley Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s name to Alzheimer Association 3711 Starr Center Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

