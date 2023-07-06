CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances H. Lynn-Into, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 of age-related illness.

She was born in Youngstown, the daughter of Attorney Donald J. Lynn and Frances Manson Lynn who maintained their home on the North Side of Youngstown.

Fran enjoyed classes at The Rayen School, class of 1945. In the 40s each high school coached its own .22 rifle team, holding matches weekly with scores posted in the Vindicator. It was not uncommon for her to walk to school with her rifle slung over her shoulder and even board a plane with her Winchester by her side. Fran attended the University of Arizona, later transferring to Stanford University, graduating with a B.A. in Biology and Humanities in 1949. She then decided on a career in nursing. She attended Yale University in New Haven and received her M.N. in 1952. For the choice of this college, she got much teasing from her father who was a Harvard man.

Returning to Youngstown for a year Fran served as Assistant Director of Nursing at the tuberculosis sanitarium that no longer exists on Shields Road. From 1953 to 1986 she worked and played in Manhattan. Her most memorable position there for a decade was at N.Y.U. Hospital as a member of a multi-disciplinary research team – the Center for the Study of Psychotic Disorders- a group of professors who were studying the biochemistry of schizophrenia as well as pharmaceuticals that affected mood and mentation.

From 1967-69 she attended N.Y.U’s School of Education to obtain her M.A. in Psychiatric Nursing. Later she maintained administrative nursing functions at University Hospital.

Manhattan and the East Coast provided Fran many diversions. Among other activities, she enjoyed private docent tours at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and performances at the Metropolitan Opera. Favorite travel destinations included Greece and the southern Caribbean but much of her time was spent shooting trap and skeet at gun clubs up the New York and Connecticut coast. She was a fierce competitor beneath her very ladylike persona.

Fran returned to her parents’ home in 1986, embracing Youngstown once again. She found rewarding employment at her father’s former law firm, now Harrington, Hoppe and Mitchell, researching medical malpractice cases.

She became involved in the Junior League, the Butler Institute, Visiting Nurses Association, New Century Club and Scribblers Club- forging friendships with women and men active in the community. She also joined the skeet team at the Youngstown Country Club, enjoying the camaraderie as well as the competition.

In the mid 90s Fran attended a Yale reunion and met her love, Albert Norman Into. They married in 1995 and spent 25 years together, traveling in Europe and Africa on Stanford and Yale sponsored trips/cruises and enjoyed annual trips to Maine, a tradition for both Norman and Fran throughout their lives. Norman passed away in 2019.

Fran lived life fully and on her own terms. She never lost her curiosity and desire to learn and expand her horizons. She will be missed.

She leaves three nieces, Lynn Hand of Concord, New Hampshire, Elsbeth Shepherd of Cincinnati, Ohio and Fran Weichsel of Dallas, Texas.

A memorial service is planned for Monday, November 13, 2023. For updates on the location, please reference www.stewart-kyle.com.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to either the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, 201 Wick Avenue or Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Frances H. Lynn-Into, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.