HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix J. “Sonny” Madeline, Jr., 87, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Felix was born August 15, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Felix and Lauretta Petten Madeline.

He was a 1955 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Felix was a mill-wright at General Motors in Lordstown for 30 years, retiring January 1, 2000.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard and a veteran of the United States Army.

Felix enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and family vacations.

His wife, the former Deloris M. Schlatter, whom he married October 22, 1960, passed away May 28 2019.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his daughters, Renee (Roy) Lee and Deborah Madeline, both of Hubbard; five grandchildren, Rachelle, Tara (Chad), Roy Jr., Mark, Raelyn and 12 great-grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and sisters Justina Nadeja, Clarann Longo and Geraldine Sich.

There will be services held on Tuesday October 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Chapter, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122.

Felix will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

