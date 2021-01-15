Eunice K. Skinner, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eunice K. Skinner, age 91 of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Eunice was born September 12, 1929 in London, England a daughter of Lester and Kathleen Todd Gray.

She was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church of Hubbard, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladies Missionary Group.

She loved children especially babies and enjoyed gardening.

Her husband, William P. Skinner, whom she married February 12, 1973, passed away May 17, 1987.

Eunice will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her children, Katherine Marsh of Manhattan, New York, David Marsh (Camille) of Carlsbad, California, Maggie Marsh-Hoefnagel (Don) of Lakewood, California, Kenneth Marsh of Hubbard and Holly Marsh-Roberts (Edward) of Salem, Ohio; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and her long time close companion, Michael Crosby of Farmdale, Ohio.

She also leaves her brother, Colin (Shelia) Pritchard of England.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frederick N. Marsh; her second husband, William P. Skinner; an infant daughter, Deborah Marsh and her sister, Peggy Geard.

calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be services held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Eunice will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eunice’s memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 132 Church Street Hubbard, OH 44425.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Eunice K. Skinner, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.