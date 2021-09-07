Ethelene L. Williams, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethelene L. Williams, age 82 of Hubbard passed away on Saturday September 4, 2021 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ethelene was born April 13, 1939 in Newton Falls, Ohio a daughter of Harold & Helen Lawrence Sheldon.

She was a 1957 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

Ethelene was an administrative assistant for Pete Ashby Appliance Repair and later worked for the American Cancer Society in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of Victory Christian Center Vienna Campus where she taught many classes and touched many young girls lives as a Missionettes/Girls Ministry Sponsor, and was a member of the seniors group Happy Wanderers of Corner House Christian Church of Hubbard.

She loved Jesus with all her heart and her desire was for all her family to be in heaven one day with her. She had precious time left on earth but had to make sure the love of her life knew how important it was for him to be sure of joining her one day. She looked him in the eye and asked him to be sure that someday he will join her in heaven.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, supporting all the kids and grandkids in all that they do. She also loved to travel, flowers, cats, feeding and watching the birds.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband James H. Williams whom she married June 24, 1960; her children Debra Myla (Alan) Morris of Hayes, Virginia; James Douglas (Anita) Williams of Bristolville, Ohio; Lora Lynette (John) Bancroft of Hubbard, Ohio; Sharlene Louise (Victor) Yarger of Tellico Plains, Tennessee; and her grandchildren Megan & Mike Peteler; Kayla & Michael Buckner; Neil Yarger; Amanda & Dan Parson; Angela & Andrew Macala; Rachel & Joe Waltemire; Aaron & Lauren Williams; Jewelya Williams; Andrea Williams; Natalie Bancroft and Zoe Williams and great grandchildren Leif; Ada; Kolton; Mikki; Lexi and Charlotte.

She also leaves her brother Raymond R. Sheldon Sr. of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers James Sheldon and Leonard Sheldon.

Her going home celebration was held on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at Victory Christian Center Vienna Campus, the services were streamed as to protect everyone during this pandemic.

Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Christian Center 5000 Warren Sharon Road Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

