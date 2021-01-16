Ethel N. Paul, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel N. Paul, age 88 of Hubbard passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ethel was born April 5, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of William P. and Ethel Belle Burrows Harshbarger.

She had worked various occupations across the country, retiring from YMCA in 1991.

She was a member of Hubbard Church of the Nazarene.

Ethel will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her husband, Harold E. Paul whom she married April 17, 1999; her children, Robert Lee (Annetta) Young, Jr. of Liberty Township, Debora (Terry) Stepan of Breham, Texas and Lorraine (Robert) Knepp of Fredonia, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her siblings, David Harshbarger of Pennsylvania, Jeanette Murar of Hubbard, Amy Krepps of Hubbard and William (Laura) Harshbarger, Jr. of Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Deroski and her grandson, Robert Lee Young III.

Private services were held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Ethel was laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

