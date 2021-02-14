Esther M. Kleiner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther M. Kleiner passed into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Esther was born in 1931 in Niles, Ohio a daughter of Russell and Anna Nigra Daley and was a lifelong resident of Liberty Township.

After graduating from Liberty High School in 1949, Esther worked in the main offices of the A&P Tea Company in Youngstown and in the offices of Commercial Shearing on Andrews Avenue.

Esther was a very active member of New Life Lutheran Church in Youngstown where she volunteered on many of the committees for worship, education, parish life and the prayer chain. She was blessed with a remarkable singing voice and was a member of the church choir for over50 years.

Esther was also very active within the Liberty School system volunteering her time at the W.S. Guy School library, the high school band and wrestling boosters.

She also enjoyed gardening, flowers and bird watching.

On April 25, 1959 she married Jack Kleiner and they were inseparable for 49 years until his passing in 2008.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her sons, John (Debra) Kleiner of Liberty Township and Gary (Maureen) Kleiner of Howland; her daughter, Patty Elston (fianceé Michael Mullenax) of Liberty Township and five grandchildren, Matthew (fiancée Bernadette) Kleiner, Jenna Kleiner, Emily Kleiner, Rachel Kleiner and Bannon Elston.

Beside her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband and daughter-in-law, Michelle Kleiner.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home and on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Life Lutheran Church.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the church.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken both at the funeral home and at the church, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

The family would like to thank the staff of Victoria House in Austintown and Buckeye Hospice for their compassion during their care for Esther.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1181 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

