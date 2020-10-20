Estella B. Madeline, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Estella B. Madeline, age 93, formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center .

Estella was born December 26, 1926 in Conway, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank andLeila Phillips Vensel.

She was a cook at Hubbard High School for 19 years.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Her husband, Anthony J. Madeline II, whom she married June 26, 1948, died December 13, 2012.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her sons, Anthony J. (Sally) Madeline of Hubbard, Thomas J. (Joanne) Madeline of Hubbard, Kenneth J. (Rodney Ann) Madeline of Conway, South Carolina and Daniel M. Madeline of Hubbard; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Albert Vensel, Wilbur Vensel, Charles Vensel, Raymond Vensel and Francis Vensel; her sisters, Viola McCarthy, Evelyn Bonivita, Verna Baker, Elma Vensel, Marie Vensel and Dorothy Grega and a great-grandchild, Bailey.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard. Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Estella will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Estella’s memory to American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are invited to the visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

