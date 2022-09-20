BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Paul Gardner III, age 26 of Brookfield, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Paul was born January 3, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ernest Paul Gardner, Jr. and Michele L. Murphy.

He was a 2014 graduate of Hubbard High School and later graduated from New Castle School of Trades.

He enjoyed motocross, outdoors, fishing and sports.

Paul was a truck driver for seven years.

He will be sadly missed by his family: his fiancée, Shanaa Schall; his father, Ernest Paul Gardner, Jr. and his wife, Donna and mother, Michele and her husband, John Maiorano; his son, Chase Gardner of Brookfield and grandparents, Jack and Karen Murphy and Bea and Ernie Gardner, all of Hubbard. He also leaves his siblings, J.C. Gardner and fiancée, Alexandra Dunbar, Julian Maiorano and Ashlee Maiorano, all of Hubbard and many wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his uncles, Martin Murphy and Rich McNichol.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 59 Orchard Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Paul will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to his fiancée, Shanaa Schall, C/O Michele Maiorano, 405 Scott Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

