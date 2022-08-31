HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest H. Stinson, age 66, of Hubbard passed away at home on Monday August 29, 2022.

Ernest was born May 20, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ernest H. & Margaret Ann Vanasdale Stinson.

He was an over the road truck driver for many years retiring in 2005.

Ernest enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a Green Bay Packers fan.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War.

Ernest will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Judith A. Halicki whom he married June 2, 2007; his daughter, Elaine Marie Greenawalt of Sharon, Pennsylvania, four grandchildren and his dog Sugar.

He also leaves his siblings, Renee (John) Jury of Austintown, Ohio, Ricky Rolfe, Roger (Gretchen) Stinson, Kellie (Ron) Nord all of Hubbard and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Denise G Morrison and his uncle Frank Vanasdale.

There will be services held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

