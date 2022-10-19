HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil G. Dutko, age 66 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown after a long courageous battle with multiple health issues while walking in faith every day.

Emil was born July 1, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Emil L. and Mary Garovich Dutko.

He was a 1975 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Emil was a steel worker at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Sharon Tube and Oxford Industries and later an auto worker for Delphi Packard Electric for many years.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

He enjoyed gardening, going to Conneaut at Lake Erie and Chincoteague Island, was an avid Ohio State Football fan and most of all loved spending time with this family.

Emil will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Rosemary Amicone, whom he married May 19, 1989; his daughter, Emily Rose Dutko and his granddog, Bulldog Harlo. He also leaves his sisters, Eleanor Dutko and Debbie Dutko; sister-in-law, Frances Fabry; niece, Candance (Aaron) Lillibridge; nephew, Shawn Fabry and great-nephews, Tyler Lillibridge and Jacob Fabry.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Dutko; brother-in-law, Leonard Fabry and nephew, Scott Fabry.

A private Memorial Mass was held at Saint Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.

