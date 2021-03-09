Ellwood Ray Garland, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellwood Ray Garland, Sr., age 66, of Girard passed away on Thursday March 4, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Ellwood was born September 11, 1954 in Norfolk, Virginia a son of Ellwood Radford and Janice Ann Refsahl Garland.

He was an Operations Specialist for the United States Navy for 25 years before retiring in 2006 and later was a security officer for Garda World.

Ellwood was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Jane L. Hollabaugh, whom he married June 6, 1981; his children, Ellwood R. (fiancée, Jessica Kasiewicz) Garland, Jr. of Niles, Christopher D. Garland, Naomi L. (Joshua) Andrews and Rebecca A. Garland, all of Girard; grandson, Korbin R. Garland and stepgrandchildren, Kayla N. Christopher and Evan B. Kasiewicz. He also leaves his siblings, Julia (Ernest) Edwards of Boston, Massachusetts, John R. Garland of Jefferson, North Carolina and Harriet C. Smith of Dayton, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Samantha Rae Garland.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Ellwood will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors.

