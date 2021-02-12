Ella M. Budno, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella M. Budno, age 96, formerly of Hubbard and Elmwood Assisted Living, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

Ella was born January 20, 1925 in Hubbard, Ohio a daughter of Frank L. and Marie C. Beaumier Waddell and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

She was a 1943 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Ella was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

She was a volunteer for many years with the Wednesday Ladies Group at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was a member of TOPS Club of Hubbard and Curves exercising for many years.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Judith A. (Donald) Ashman of Hubbard, Diana L. Budno of Cartwright, Oklahoma, Michael S. (Kriss) Budno of Townville, South Carolina and Patricia S. (Bob) Wirtz of Austintown; grandchildren, Robert (Laurie) Ashman, Ryan Ashman, Scott (Ana) Budno, Emily Wirtz, Christine Regelman and Brandon (Claire) Warren and five great-grandchildren.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There are no calling hours or services.

Ella will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Slemons, Elmwood Assisted Living and Heritage Manor for the wonderful care given to Ella.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ella’s memory to Alzheimer Association, 3711 Starr Center Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406, or Heritage Manor, 517 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

