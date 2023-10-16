HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Jane Wittenauer, age 95 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Ella was born November 19, 1927 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Ella Marie Hrich Butala.

She was a registered nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 40 years retiring in 1988 and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the hospital.

Ella kept her sewing skills sharp making Blankets of Love for children with Domestic Sewing of Warren, Ohio.

She enjoyed gardening, landscaping and stayed physically strong at the Hubbard pool. Ella loved family, raising her six children and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Ella was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Her husband, Carl A. Wittenauer, whom she married June 9, 1949, passed away September 17, 2019.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, twins, William Wittenauer of Youngstown, Ohio and Michael Wittenauer of Hubbard, Ohio, Dr. Marylou K. Wittenauer of Hubbard, Ohio, Carol (Paul) Strick of Columbus, Ohio and Carl Wittenauer of Columbus, Ohio; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her sister-in-law, Virginia Butala of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania and daughter-in-law, Mariann Wittenauer of Findley, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her son, John Wittenauer; her brothers, Richard Butala, Daniel Butala and Philip Butala; sister, Dorothy Ditata; son-in-law, John Kelver and daughter-in-law, Debbie Wittenauer,

There will be services held on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Ella will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

