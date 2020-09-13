Elizabeth R. Happney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth R. Happney, age 88, of Youngstown passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home.

Elizabeth was born December 4, 1931 in Brownton, West Virginia, a daughter of Matthew W. and Hattie May Mayfield Charlton.

She loved to read her Bible, enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and watching Sponge Bob. Her life was truly blessed with spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Her husband, James Happney, whom she married February 2, 1953 passed away in 2004.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children, Linda Lyon of Youngstown, Rodney L. Happney of Youngstown, Sharon K. Perfilio of Youngstown, James L. Happney of Youngstown, Rebecca Hutto of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bobbie Jo Beadling of Youngstown, William L. Happney of Youngstown, Kimberly Ann Lucas-Palm of Austintown, Connie Freeman of West Virginia and Rose Arbogast of West Virginia; 24 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sisters, Beatrice Murphy and Margaret Rowe and her brothers William Charlton, Francis W. Charlton, John Charlton, Lonie Charlton, Edward Charlton, Junior Charlton and Clarence Charlton.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard.

There will be services held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to Forever Safe Farm, 3155 McCracken Road Salem, OH 44469 or American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

