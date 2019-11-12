Elizabeth Jane “Sue” Charles, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Elizabeth Jane “Sue” Charles, formerly of Hubbard, who passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles in the 100th year of her age.

Sue was born November 16, 1919 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of John Marshall and Mayme Cover McCleery.

Except for a brief time in Philadelphia immediately after she was married, Sue lived in the Mahoning Valley her entire life.

She was the 2nd great-granddaughter of Liberty pioneers Alexander McCleery, George Campbell and Revolutionary War veteran, Samuel Leslie and James Marshall of Niles, also a veteran of the American Revolution.

Sue was a volunteer at Northside Medical Center since 1968 and also worked in the chaplain’s office at the hospital from 1976-1983. During World War II, Sue was a secretary at General Fireproofing, where she met many of her long-time friends.

Sue was a member of the former Richard Brown Memorial Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher for 50 years.

Her husband, William Brandt Charles, whom she met on a blind date in 1947 and married February 7, 1948, passed away July 21, 1981.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her son, Dean R. (Cathy) Charles of Williams, Oregon; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Howard, Chet and Alva.

There will be calling hours on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 16, 2019 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 am. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Sue will be laid to rest in the Brandt family plot at Belmont Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515

