Elizabeth “Betty” Febo, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. on Friday August 9, 2019 at Saint Edward Church in Youngstown, with the Reverend Michael Swierz officiating, for Elizabeth “Betty” Febo; age 89, of Youngstown, who passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

She was born January 23, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Amin and Anna Sohaiby Beshara.

Betty was an x-ray technician at Southside Hospital for many years.

She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church on the Eastside and Saint Edward Church in Youngstown. She was also a member of The St. Tobias Society.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Nick J. Febo whom she married May 2, 1953 and who passed away April 21, 2008. Nick and Betty were devoted to each other and her family takes great comfort in knowing that they are together again.

In addition to her husband Nick, Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Victoria Beshara Saadi, Helen Beshara Cononico, Fred Beshara, Ida Beshara, Frank Beshara and Phillip Beshara.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her daughter Lisa (Robert) Tablack of Youngstown; three grandchildren Robert (Aileen) Tablack of Cleveland, Nikki Tablack of Pittsburgh and Joseph (Megan) Tablack of Youngstown and five great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Zandra, Rocky, Angelo, and Dominic.

She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews that were very dear to her heart.

There will be calling hours on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday August 9, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. with prayers at 12:15 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home 407 West Liberty Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Special thanks are given to Brenda Leshnack, Helen Beshara and Elizabeth DeAngelo for all the wonderful care and support extended to Betty.

Betty will be laid to rest in a private service at Belmont Park Cemetery.

