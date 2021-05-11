Elizabeth A. Skruck, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Skruck, age 80, of Hubbard passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday, April 30, 2021 at The Cleveland Clinic.

Elizabeth was born July 27, 1940 in Youngstown a daughter of Joseph and Mary Petrusko Skruck.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

Elizabeth was a mechanic for 43-1/2 years at General Electric in Youngstown and Warren plants retiring in 2002.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Elizabeth enjoyed quilting and sewing.

She is survived by her family, Deborah Howe, Mark Howe, Cynthia Welsh, Roseann (John) Crawford, Jennifer Howe, Greg Howe, Nadyne Howe and Devin Howe, all of Hubbard, Tina Howe of Brookfield, Andrew (Heidi) Howe of Howland, Adam Howe of Hubbard, James (Meagan) Welsh, Gia Welsh, Ciara Elizabeth Welsh, all of Boardman and Melissa (Randy) Wylie of Petersburg. She also leaves her sisters, Elaine Ames of Stow and Mary Williamson of Newton Falls and several nieces and nephews and her brother-in-law, Ken Cernock of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Skruck Cernock; brother, Joseph Skruck and the couple she made her home with John and Roseline Howe and Jack Howe.

There will be a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s name to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church Building Fund, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

