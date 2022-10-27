HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Badger, age 60, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center.

Elizabeth was born April 14, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Samuel and Margaret McPherson Badger, Sr.

She was a 1980 graduate of Liberty High School.

Elizabeth’s passion for gardening guided her career with various florists and landscaping companies. She was a longtime designer and office manager for a local company. She prided herself with her skills in decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas.

Elizabeth’s partner and family were her priority and she was a fashionista in her appearance.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: the love of her life, her partner, Melanie Bolevich of Hubbard, Ohio; her brother, Samuel (Cel) Badger, Jr. of Niles, Ohio and her sisters, Jacqueline (Daniel) Magness of East Palestine, Ohio, Charlotte (Jerry) Fader of Liberty, Ohio, Margaret (Alan) Horne of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Heather (David) Motter of Hubbard, Ohio. She also leaves her pride and joy, her 12 nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and nephews; her Uncle Edmund “Jack” Badger of Portland, Oregon and her furry companions, Jax and Lex.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Florence Wilson and her pet, Chrissy.

Private memorial services were held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Elizabeth was laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

