SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor M. McClain, age 99 of Sebring, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio.

Eleanor was born September 10, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Soloman and Eleanor Campbell Wardle.

She was a 1939 graduate of East High School.

Eleanor was a member of First Baptist Church of Hubbard; former member of Rebecca Lodge and former member of Odd Fellows Lodge.

She enjoyed sewing and taught swimming at Glen Echo in Hubbard and Bortz Pool in Youngstown.

The most important thing in Eleanor’s life was her family and she loved spending time with them.

Her husband, Frank E. McClain, whom she married July 27, 1940, passed away August 15, 2010.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Carol J. (James) Pellowski of Palisade, Colorado, Martha A. Bronson of West Bend, Wisconsin, Thomas J. (Karen) McClain of Silver Lake, Ohio and Susan L. (Bill) Caughlin of Leesport, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Lillian Couch of Niles, Michigan.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Robert L. McClain; son-in-law, Alan Bronson and stepfather, Charles Nadeja.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Hubbard.

Eleanor will be laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery in Volant, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor’s memory to First Baptist Church, 59 Orchard Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Eleanor M. McClain, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.