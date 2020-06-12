Elaine M. Ridel, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. Ridel, age 81, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family at her granddaughters home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Elaine was born August 5, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Frank and Helen Carney Geidner.

She was a bond agent for 20 years at Mahoning National Bank in Youngstown retiring in 1990.

Elaine was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and looked out for all of them.

Her husband, Edward F. Ridel, whom she married June 22, 1957 passed away January 18, 2018.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her son, Edward F., Jr. (Connie) Ridel of Wallace, South Carolina; her daughter, Sandra Ridel-Dermanelian (Elizabeth) of Raymond, Maine; her grandchildren, Christopher Ridel, Kalie (Steve) Romanchak, Madison (Alex) MacLean and Antoinette Riccitelli (Dave Jones) and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Kathleen M. Riccitelli.

There are no calling hours or services.

Elaine will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

