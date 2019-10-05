Elaine Cox Bynum, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic in Hubbard with the Rev. Michael Swierz, officiating, for Elaine Cox Bynum, age 79, of Cornelius, North Carolina, formerly of Hubbard, who passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Elaine was born September 16, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Edward B. & Helen H. Feineisen Cox.

She was a hairdresser and a salon owner and instructor for many years before retiring in Florida in 1998.

Elaine attended Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Denver, North Carolina and was a 4-H advisor working with horses for 15 years.

Her husband, Earl Bynum, whom she married April 1998 passed away in 2008.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her brothers, Jerry (Barbara) Cox of Madison on the Lake, Ohio; Michael (Kathy) Cox of Cornelius, North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Lynne J. Tuchek.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and prayers on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Elaine will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

