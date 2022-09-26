HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen A. McFarland McElhaney, age 97 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Eileen was born July 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of John and Ellen Barry Scahill.

She was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Eileen was a cashier for many years at Valu King in Vienna.

She enjoyed going to the area casinos and loved spending time with her family.

Eileen was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard and Hubbard Senior Citizens.

Her first husband, Ralph McFarland, Jr., whom she married January 5, 1946, passed away January 12, 1974, her second husband, Everett McElhaney, whom she married October 7, 1978, passed away March 27, 2001.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Ellen Petrusko of Hubbard, Ohio, Sandra (Ronald) Cheney of Brookfield, Ohio, Robert (Debra) McFarland of Glendale, Arizona, Thomas (Debra) McFarland of Hubbard, Ohio and Ralph (Thresa) McFarland III of Masury, Ohio; stepchildren, Lee Louise Hilliard (Bruce) of Vienna, Ohio, Coleen Money of McDonald, Ohio, Rose Ann (Ronald) Everett of Vienna, Ohio, Kenneth (Elsie) McElhaney of Fowler, Ohio, Mary Beth (David) Sponsler of Vienna, Ohio, Edward McElhaney of Howland, Ohio, Patrick McElhaney of Warren, Ohio, Christopher McElhaney of Louisiana and Mark McElhaney Boring (Alan) of Norfolk, Virginia, 16 grandchildren, 27 stepgrandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 61 stepgreat-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren and six stepgreat-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother-in-law, David Rexroad of Hubbard, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands; her son, William McFarland; her brother, James Scahill and her sister, Margaret Rexroad.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Eileen will be laid to rest at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen’s memory to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Bldg. E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

