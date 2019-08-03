Edwin F. Moore, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Burghill Baptist Church for Edwin F. Moore, Sr., age 76, of Hubbard, who passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Edwin was born June 1, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles F. and Jenette E. Beach Moore.

He was a conductor for the Norfolk Southern Railroad retiring in 2011.

Edwin was a member of Burghill Baptist Church and loved hunting and fishing.

Edwin was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of American Legion.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his wife the former Patricia A. Kennedy whom he married March 17, 2019; his children, Edwin F. Moore, Jr. of Hubbard, Machael Gainey of Hartsville, South Carolina and Larry (Joann) Moore of Girard and eight grandchildren, Kayla, Jonathan, Nathan, Anthony, Madeline, Edwin F. III, Jon-Luc, and Kyle and two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Micah.

He also leaves his siblings, Gary (Mert) Moore of Hubbard, David (Teri) Moore of Masury, Allen (Linda) Buck of Tennessee and Elaine (Carl) Hoffman of Warren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Jona Buck.

There will be calling hours prior to the service from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Burghill Baptist Church.

Military honors will be provided by the Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard Post 540.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edwin’s memory to Burghill Baptist Church 4955 State Route 7 Burghill, OH 44404.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.