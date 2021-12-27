HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Williams, age 88 of Hubbard passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Edward was born October 2, 1933 in Manchester, England, a son of Edward & Mabel Burrows Williams.

He was a 1952 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Edward was an electrician with IBEW Local #64 Youngstown for 41 years, retiring in 1995.

He enjoyed western movies, he sang while he worked, had a great sense of humor, built his own home, always had a joke, was smart and caught on to things very quickly. He was very practical and tough as nails, a hard worker yet tender hearted, was referred to as the salt of the earth, loved his family and was very proud of them.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Mary Jane Landis whom he married September 29, 1956; his children, Daniel (Tracy) Williams of Hubbard, Deborah Pysher of Hubbard, Kenneth (Cindy) Williams of Girard, Edward (Regina) Williams, Jr. and 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He also leaves his sister, Susie (Tom) Trout of Florida.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Williams; great-grandson, Memphis Vance; his sister, Josephine Beach; his brothers, Dale Williams, Donald, James and Harry Haywood.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Edward will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hubbard.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Edward J. Williams, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 28, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.