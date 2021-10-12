Edward F. Prosser, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward F. Prosser, age 80 of Liberty Township passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday October 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Edward was born July 18, 1941 in New Castle, Pennsylvania a son of Edward W. & Frances Jane Turner Prosser.

He was a 1959 graduate of Laurel High School, where he won the Peterson hand writing awards every year while in school. He also played baseball where he was the pitcher. He later played in many different leagues and was invited to try out for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At age 19 he taught himself how to play guitar and later steel guitar and eventually built his own steel guitar. He loved music and motorcycles.

Edward was a truck driver for various companies, Linger Light Dairy of Butler and Sylvester Dairy of New Castle.

He was the past part owner of The New Croton Bakery in New Castle, Pennsylvania. for many years.

Edward was a member of Princeton Memorial Church in Princeton, Pennsylvania where he sang in the choir.

His wife the former Patty Shall Prosser whom he married July 13, 2001, passed away January 14, 2021.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his daughters Tawnya Kleckner Speer (Kevin Speer) of New Castle, Pennsylvania; Rhonda Prosser (life partner Ronald Brown Jr.) of Youngstown, Ohio; his grandchildren Ariel Prosser; Ciara (Benjamin) Ciero; Dylan (Emma) Kleckner and a great- granddaughter Aleeah.

He also leaves his brother John (Ellen) Prosser of Ohio and his sister-in-law Sandy Prosser of Michigan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and his brothers Gary Prosser and Allan Keith Prosser.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edward’s memory to Princeton Memorial Church 3012 Church Road New Castle, PA. 16101.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

