Edna Mae Prest, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Mae Prest, age 92, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Edna was born April 3, 1929 in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, a daughter of George A. and Clarissa R. McCullough Harkless.

Her first husband, Robert B. Sample, whom she married May 9, 1951 is deceased. Her second husband, Robert Prest, whom she married August 29, 1981 passed away February 21, 1997.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her daughters, Jeanne K. (Richard H.) Young of Girard, Ohio and Roberta Lynn Sample of Valdosta, Georgia; eight grandchildren Patricia Hunt, Leland Hunt, Tammy Bosland, Robert Sample, Danielle Sample, Stephen Sample, Jenifer Sample and Ronald Sample and five great grandchildren and a great-great grandson.

Besides her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel E. Sample; daughter, Sue Yount and three brothers and a sister.

There will be private services held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edna’s memory to Alzheimer Association, 3711 Starr Center Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.