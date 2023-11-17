HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Conrad, age 100, formerly of Hubbard, passed away at Heritage Manor in Youngstown on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Edna was born September 29, 1923 in Saline, Kentucky a daughter of John R. and Desda Burton Owens.

She was a member of Churchill United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Lyndon H. Conrad, Sr., whom she married March 16, 1941, passed away October 20, 1974.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her son, Lyndon H. (Marcia) Conrad, Jr.; daughter, Donna L. French; five grandchildren, Carrie (Ron) Lara, Tracey (Tony) Johnson, Jill (Jack) Mortaro, Amy E. Conrad and John M. (Megan) Conrad and six great-grandchildren.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, David Owens, William Robert Owens, Arnold Owens and John Chester Owens; sisters, Grace Gollner, Ida Risner Junga, Anna Owens Young and Ada Owens and son-in-law, Dennis French.

There will be a memorial service held at a late date.

Edna will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Special thanks to Heritage Manor for all their compassion and excellent care.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edna’s memory to Heritage Manor, 517 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44505 or Southern Care Hospice, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Boardman, OH 44512.

