GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edmund John “Jack” Badger, age 93 of Portland, Oregon, formerly of Girard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023.

He immigrated to the United States with his brother, Samuel, in the mid 1950s and worked as an ironworker in and around the Youngstown area.

He went to night school for architectural and mechanical drawing.

In the 1960s he met and married the love of his life, Ursula Grote. After their marriage he and Ursula and her three sons, Karl, Paul and Wolfgang moved to Oregon to start a new and adventurous life.

Jack and Ursula raised and showed Arabian horses for a time and traveled extensively. Among the places they visited were Europe, Canada, South America, Far East and Australia.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his nephew, Samuel of Niles, Ohio; nieces, Jackie of East Palestine, Ohio, Charlotte of Liberty Township, Ohio, Margaret of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Heather of Hubbard, Ohio; stepson, Wolfgang of Oregon and daughter-in-law Tilinda of Washington State.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ursula; stepsons, Karl and Paul; his brother, Samuel and niece, Elizabeth.

Cremation has taken place, there are no services planned.

