Dorothy J. Cook, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Cook, age 91, of Hubbard passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Heath Center in Youngstown.

Dorothy was born October 2, 1929 in Youngstown a daughter of James and Frances Romey Griffin.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

Her husband Thomas W. Cook, whom she married in 1949, passed away November 18, 2015.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her sons, Thomas (Debbie) Cook of Hubbard and Gregory (Lori) Cook of Girard; her daughter, Frances Cook of Hubbard; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Carole Ann Vargo; her sister, Eleanor Cappella and her brother, Thomas Griffin.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

