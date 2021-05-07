Dorothy J. Bullock, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Bullock, age 89 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Dorothy was born July 29, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Robert F. and Helen W. Bell Hinerman.

She was a 1949 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Dorothy was a school bus driver for 25 years for the Hubbard Board of Education.

She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Hubbard where she served as a Sunday School teacher, an organist and directed the Junior Choir.

Dorothy loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren and enjoyed traveling, their time living at Lake Milton and later in Venice, Florida.

Dorothy will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, William J. Bullock, Jr. whom she married October 10, 1953 and celebrated 67 years together; her children, Marilyn Stepuk of Brandon, Mississippi, James W. (Cindy) Bullock of Hubbard, Donald R. (Carole) Bullock of Houston, Texas, Charles W. (Amy) Bullock of Bonita Springs, Florida and Glenn E. (Lori) Bullock of Hubbard; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her brother, Robert Hinerman of Alamonte Springs, Florida.

Besides her parents, was preceded in death by her sister, Aileen Wayland.

There will be private services held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Association, 3711 Starr Center Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Dorothy J. Bullock, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.