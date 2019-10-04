Dorothy Irene Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, for Dorothy Irene Johnson, 96, who passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Ohio Living Park Vista in Youngstown.

Dorothy was born August 6, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of William H. and Ethel E. Rogers Johnson.

She worked at Truscon Steel in the purchasing department and later retired from Home Saving and Loan of Youngstown, where she had worked for 26 years.

Dorothy attended First United Methodist Church in Hubbard and was a member of McGuffey Methodist Church, where she had taught Sunday School.

She was the past president of Chapter 2 and EOWP.

Dorothy and her husband, Robert, enjoyed traveling.

Her husband, Robert F. Johnson, whom she married on February 19, 1943, passed away July 2, 1996.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; cousins, Roger and Anette Wilson, Lynn Wilson, David McClaine and his brothers, and her niece, Marilyn Xenakis, who took care of her. Marilyn’s sons always brought Dorothy to celebrate with them for all holidays.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and an infant sister, Ethel Elizabeth Johnson.

There will be calling hours on Monday, October 7, 2019, prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Special thanks to all the nurses and aids at Park Vista, where they treated Dorothy like family.

