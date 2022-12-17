HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy G. Harrison, age 93, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Friday December 16, 2022.

Dorothy was born May 22, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois a daughter of Carl and Mildred Andrews Vernon.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School.

Dorothy was a secretary for DeBartolo, a greeter at Eat’n Park Restaurant, a swim instructor and a care giver for the elderly.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Sharon, a member of Shenango Valley Chorale and Daughters of the Revolution.

Her husband, Edward A. Harrison, whom she married June 25, 1948 passed away January 7, 2010.

Dorothy will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children, Anita (Jack) French of Hubbard, Ohio, Richard Harrison of Hubbard, Ohio, James E. Harrison of Centerville, Ohio, Patrick (Roxanne) Harrison of Hillsboro, Ohio, Pixie (Richard) Pearsall of West Middlesex, Pennslyvania; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and brothers, Reginald Vernon and Harold Vernon.

She will be laid to rest at St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Southern Care Hospice 5401 Ashley Circle Suite E Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Dorothy G. Harrison, please visit our Sympathy Store.