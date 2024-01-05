YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. “Dottie” Hutchins, age 56 of Youngstown, passed away at home with her family by her side on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Dorothy was born January 6, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Charles L., Sr. and Nora Daugherty Humes.

She was a 1986 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Dottie was a devoted mother and grandmother who was a woman of faith and known for her ability to light up a room. She had a unique love for all people and was a caregiver to children, people with special needs, and the elderly. She also enjoyed listening to contemporary Christian music, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley and was a gifted dancer and roller-skater. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.

Dottie will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her son, Anthony (Christy) DiTosto of Canfield and grandchildren Nina, Sofia and Gianna. She also leaves her siblings, Rachel Humes of Hubbard, Charles L. (Anna) Humes, Jr. of Youngstown, Tina Humes of Akron and Ted Frisch of Youngstown and nieces Tiffany (Jordan) Anthony and Torrie (Trent) Morgan.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Frisch.

There will be a Memorial Service held on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., with calling hours prior to the service from Noon – 2:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to The Rich Center for Autism, 1 Tressel Way, Youngstown, OH 44555.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Dorothy “Dottie” L. Hutchins, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.